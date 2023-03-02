Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes $701,000 Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of -0.18. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTLB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

