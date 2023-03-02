Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 3,251.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579,223 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.55. 1,865,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

