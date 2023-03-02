Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.84

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 175.84 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 169.80 ($2.05), with a volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($1.99).

Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £845.49 million and a P/E ratio of 4,125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 143.57.

Baltic Classifieds Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baltic Classifieds Group

About Baltic Classifieds Group

In other news, insider Simonas Orkinas sold 69,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.85), for a total value of £106,902.63 ($129,000.40). 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

