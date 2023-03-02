Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,766,400 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 2,222,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.
BMDPF stock remained flat at $2.95 on Wednesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.
