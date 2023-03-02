Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 5.8%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 562,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 763,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $986.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.0162 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.