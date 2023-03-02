Bank of America Begins Coverage on Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ESPR. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $459.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Insider Activity at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.