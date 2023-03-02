Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
BMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.31.
Bank of Montreal Stock Performance
BMO stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.95. 543,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,947. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after buying an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after buying an additional 262,540 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after buying an additional 429,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,211,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,832,000 after purchasing an additional 464,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,653,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,446,000 after purchasing an additional 372,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
