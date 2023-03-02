Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 57,554 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of General Dynamics worth $395,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.96.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Recommended Stories

