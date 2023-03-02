Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 83,439 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.84% of Cadence Design Systems worth $377,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,266 shares of company stock valued at $32,046,326. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $202.96. The company has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

