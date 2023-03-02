Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $363.55 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $363,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

COO opened at $323.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

