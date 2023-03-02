Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $389.55 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,816,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Corteva worth $389,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,782,000 after purchasing an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Corteva by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after purchasing an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.