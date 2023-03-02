Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $440.10 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Sempra worth $440,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after buying an additional 303,061 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,074,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Sempra

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRE opened at $147.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.53.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

