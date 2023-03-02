Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $415,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,853,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 77.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,857,000 after buying an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 280.9% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 403,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,707,000 after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 144.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after buying an additional 288,998 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $140.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

