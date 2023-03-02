Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 355,649 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,285,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $344,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,742 shares of company stock worth $3,820,343 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.