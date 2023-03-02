Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 66,267 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $321,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $187.78 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $202.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.