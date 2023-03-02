Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143,755 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Nucor worth $314,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $170.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

