Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,201,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $512,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

