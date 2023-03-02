Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,193 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,306,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.76% of Crown Castle worth $478,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

CCI stock opened at $128.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

