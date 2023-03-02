Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 525,725 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,756,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,725 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Sysco worth $407,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

