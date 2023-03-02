Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.95% of Equinix worth $502,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,197 shares of company stock valued at $10,020,846. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $675.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.