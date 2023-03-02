Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $303,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after buying an additional 51,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,394,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,484.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,532.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,548.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

