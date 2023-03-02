Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.23.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 17.03%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.