Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.40.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.82.
Baozun Stock Performance
Shares of BZUN opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Baozun by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Baozun by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
