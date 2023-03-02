Barclays Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $34.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.
DoubleVerify Stock Performance
DV opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43.
Insider Activity
In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleVerify (DV)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.