Barclays Boosts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $34.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.28 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

Insider Activity

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $34,502.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,355.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,637 shares of company stock worth $600,644. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $7,049,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $325,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,611,000 after buying an additional 101,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 131.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 144,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

