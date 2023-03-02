Barclays Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $40.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price target on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.24.

Wayfair Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $248,428.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

