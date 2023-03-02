Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 1,400 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $421.20 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.