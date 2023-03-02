Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 576,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 388,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

