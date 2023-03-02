Bayesian Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $47.62 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.78.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,189 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,586 shares of company stock worth $5,973,846 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.