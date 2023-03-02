Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $684,000 Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after buying an additional 28,087,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,460,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E Stock Down 0.1 %

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

