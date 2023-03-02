Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rapid7

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

