Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 54,500 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

