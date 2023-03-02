Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,700 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NFE opened at $33.35 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.63%.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

