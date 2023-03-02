Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 4,613 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $29.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

