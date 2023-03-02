Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 6,300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

NYSE SU opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

