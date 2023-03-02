Bayesian Capital Management LP Trims Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WU. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE WU opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Western Union Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.