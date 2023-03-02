BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 105,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

