Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
BEAM stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.
Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 127,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
