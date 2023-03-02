Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.00% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

BEAM stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $75.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 127,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

