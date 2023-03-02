Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.64

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €104.64 ($111.32) and traded as high as €114.65 ($121.97). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €113.05 ($120.27), with a volume of 467,880 shares changing hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €110.26 and a 200-day moving average of €104.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

