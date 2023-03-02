Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on May 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $458.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

