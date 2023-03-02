Beldex (BDX) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $145.68 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0362 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.88 or 0.06982212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00073932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00028447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00052395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

