BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.01 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

