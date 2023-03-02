Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $46.68 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

