Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.