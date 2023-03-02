Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.33. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $55.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

