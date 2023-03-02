Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $85.29.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

