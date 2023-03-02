Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,922,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,810,000 after purchasing an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $118.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

