Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

