Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.01.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

