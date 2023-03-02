Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $263.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.34.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

